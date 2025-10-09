Supervisory Council of SZV defends its Managing Director recruitment process | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The recruitment process and nomination of a candidate for the position of Managing Director of Social and Health Insurances SZV was “independent, transparent, and professionally executed,” stated the SZV Supervisory Council in response to Minister of Public Health, Social Affairs and Labour VSA Richinel Brug’s public rejection of the process.

Brug sent out a press release late Sunday night announcing his rejection of the recent nomination for the position of Director of SZV, citing serious irregularities in the recruitment process that appeared to favour a particular candidate. “Key concerns included scoring anomalies, insufficient expertise on the Nominating Committee, questionable handling of candidates, breaches of confidentiality and, most importantly, non-compliance with statutory requirements,” Brug stated.

Noting that the minister did not first contact the committee overseeing the selection process to voice his concerns, the SZV Supervisory Council has issued an official response to the VSA Minister , addressing the concerns outlined in Sunday’s press release.

In its correspondence, the Council reaffirmed that the recruitment process was independent, transparent, and professionally executed — marking a significant departure from past practices.

“Historically, SZV Managing Directors were appointed from within the Supervisory Council itself, often starting in acting positions and later confirmed without a formal recruitment process,” the council stated. “Similar precedents were also observed in previous Chief Financial Officer (CFO) appointments.”

This long-standing approach prompted the current Council to establish a structured and impartial selection procedure. To ensure objectivity and integrity, proposals were requested from several reputable firms, with Deloitte ultimately selected based on its independence, international expertise, and professional reputation. The Council emphasized that the process, conducted in partnership with Deloitte, fully complied with all legal, regulatory, and good governance standards.

In its response, the Council addressed several key points raised by the Minister, including the legitimacy and fairness of the scoring methodology used during candidate evaluations, and the composition of the selection committee, which included independent experts and met all statutory requirements.

The Council also clarified that the nomination of a single candidate was permissible under its regulations and based solely on merit. Additionally, it categorically denied any allegations of bias or information leaks, and highlighted delays in ministerial decisions concerning new Supervisory Council appointments, the Adjunct Director position, and the conclusion of the Managing Director selection process.

While acknowledging the Minister’s authority in final appointments, the Council underscored that the recruitment and nomination process remains the exclusive legal responsibility of the Supervisory Council and that external directives should not compromise the integrity of its independent governance role.

“Our goal has always been to ensure continuity, transparency, and strong leadership for SZV,” said Supervisory Council Chairperson Perry Wilson. “We regret that the nomination was not accepted, but we remain open to constructive dialogue and are committed to serving the best interests of the organization and the people of St. Maarten.”

The Council’s full response has been shared with Minister Brug, the Prime Minister, the Governor, the Council of Ministers, and other relevant stakeholders. The Supervisory Council reaffirmed its commitment to continued cooperation with the Ministry to ensure stable and effective leadership for SZV.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/supervisory-council-of-szv-defends-its-managing-director-recruitment-process