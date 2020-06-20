Supporting survivors | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of the Golden Rock Cancer Awareness Foundation were out and about in St. Eustatius on Thursday donating healthy gift baskets to cancer survivors Calvin Merkman and Carlos Lopes, whose son Casey accepted the donation on his father’s behalf. Both men thanked the foundation. Cancer Survivors Day is observed annually in June. The Cancer Awareness Foundation stated that it will continue to remind everyone that early detection saves lives. It recommends that each person be aware of what is going on with their body and consult a doctor if something feels “off.” In photo: Calvin Merkman (left) receiving a gift basket from foundation member Millicent Romney-Lijfrock

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/supporting-survivors