Suriname President starts visit to Aruba | THE DAILY HERALD

Inspecting the guard.

ORANJESTAD–Suriname President Chan Santokhi, his wife Mellisa Santokhi-Seenacherry and Minister of Foreign Affairs Albert Ramdin arrived in Aruba early Monday morning with the flight of Surinam Airways. They were received by Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes together with the police force guard of honour, accompanied by the anthems of Aruba, the Netherlands and Suriname.

The prime minister accompanied Santokhi and his wife to their hotel where they stayed awaiting the start of their programme. It included a visit to the Governor of Aruba, meetings with Parliament and the Council of Ministers as well as an encounter with the local business community.

At the end of the day, the presidential couple enjoyed a dinner accompanied by Wever-Croes and Minister of Economic Affairs Geoffrey Wever.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/suriname-president-starts-visit-to-aruba