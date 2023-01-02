Suspect in Maho shooting turns himself in to police | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The suspect of the first shooting of the year, at 7:00am on New Year’s Day, where the victim was critically injured, showed up at the police station in Philipsburg on Monday to turn himself in. He was promptly arrested.



The man S.J.C. is suspected of firing a gun on New Year’s morning near entertainment venues in Maho, where many visitors to the New Year’s celebration were still present after sunrise. The shooting took place outside a bar in front of several partygoers. Allegedly an altercation ensued between two men, with one of them pulling a gun. The bullet lodged in the victim’s lower body. The perpetrator then took off running.

Several police patrols and paramedics were dispatched to the Maho Shopping Centre. At the scene they encountered the victim who was in critical condition. He was treated by the ambulance personnel and rushed to St. Maarten Medical Center in Cay Hill, where he remained “in critical but stable condition”.

It is so far not clear to police investigators why the suspect pulled a gun. Detectives investigating this shooting are asking witnesses to contact the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM at +1-721-542-2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line 9300. Only with the help of the community can police solve these cases. KPSM urges witnesses to come forward. Please visit the police website

www.policesx.sx or leave a message through the Facebook page St. Maarten Police Force – St. Maarten Police Force.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/suspect-in-maho-shooting-turns-himself-in-to-police