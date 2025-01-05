Suspect in Rotterdam shootings identified as of Curaçaoan descent | THE DAILY HERALD

Sendric S. (24) is suspected of having killed three persons.





ROTTERDAM–The suspect in a string of deadly shootings in Rotterdam has been identified as 24-year-old Sendric S., a man of Curaçaoan descent. Dutch police apprehended him late Thursday, January 2, after a tip-off.

Authorities confirmed that he had been previously stopped for a routine check but was not detained at that time.

At around 7:00pm on Thursday, officers conducted a routine check on the suspect inside a store. During the interaction, they took his photograph and recorded his details. However, as his identity was not yet linked to the shootings, he was released. Rotterdam Police Chief Fred Westerbeke noted that this encounter played a crucial role in identifying and tracking the suspect.

Later that evening, at approximately 11:15, an arrest team detained S. on the balcony of an apartment in the IJsselmonde district on Emelissedijk. The apartment belongs to an acquaintance of the suspect, who has not been detained. Police also recovered a firearm from the residence, which has been seized as part of the investigation.

The arrest comes in the wake of three fatal shootings that have deeply unsettled the IJsselmonde neighbourhood in Rotterdam over recent weeks. On December 21, a 63-year-old man was shot on Reyerdijk and later died from his injuries. On December 28, a 58-year-old man was discovered wounded on Roelantpad and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Most recently, on January 2, an 81-year-old man was found critically injured in a garden on Bommelerwaard and passed away shortly thereafter.

Chief Prosecutor Hugo Hillenaar confirmed that the suspect was born in Curaçao but raised in the Netherlands. His criminal record includes shoplifting as a minor, for which he received community service and juvenile probation. He also has a history of property crimes and was convicted two years ago for possessing a stolen scooter.

Rotterdam Mayor Carola Schouten expressed relief at the arrest, stating, “The uncertainty is now over.” She described the shootings as “horrific events” for the city, particularly for the residents of IJsselmonde. The neighbourhood remains in shock, with many residents feeling grief and fear. The municipality has deployed two mobile support units to assist those affected.

In the days leading up to the arrest, police and city officials urged residents to remain vigilant. A 30,000-euro reward for information leading to the suspect had been announced but was withdrawn following the successful apprehension.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/suspect-in-rotterdam-shootings-identified-as-of-curacaoan-descent