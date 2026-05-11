Suspect wanted in ‘Alligator’ double murder investigation | THE DAILY HERALD

The Trinidadian national wanted for double murder.

PHILIPSBURG–The Prosecutor’s Office and St. Maarten Police Force, KPSM, have issued a public appeal for information in connection with the ongoing “Alligator” investigation into the double murder that occurred on St. Maarten on March 2, 2026.

The fatal shooting claimed the lives of Trinidadian national Damien Sylvester and American citizen Denisha Delancy. According to investigators, the case involves what authorities described as a “cold-blooded execution” targeting Sylvester, while Delancy is believed to have been an unintended victim who was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Authorities confirmed that one suspect is currently being held in pre-trial detention on suspicion of co-perpetrating the murders. However, police said the alleged gunman remains at large.

The suspect has been identified as Brent Dain Danglade, born March 25, 1977, in Trinidad and Tobago. Investigators said he is also known under the name John Dawn Emmanuel after reportedly changing his identity.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the suspect is known for frequently altering his appearance. Police released several photographs showing how he may currently look, how he appeared at the time of the murders, and how he was depicted in previous wanted notices. Authorities also noted that the suspect has an elongated tattoo on the inside of his right forearm, although the exact meaning or image of the tattoo remains unknown.

Investigators believe Danglade, also known as Emmanuel, may have received assistance after the murders from individuals connected to the male victim. Police said active investigations into possible accomplices and persons who may have aided the suspect are ongoing.

The Prosecutor’s Office warned that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Members of the public are strongly advised not to approach him, but instead to immediately contact police through the KPSM central number at +1 721-542-2222, the anonymous tip line 9300, or emergency services.

Authorities stressed that any information, no matter how minor it may seem, could prove important to the investigation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/suspect-wanted-in-alligator-double-murder-investigation