Suspect with illegal firearm arrested on Christmas Eve | THE DAILY HERALD

The arrested scooter rider and confiscated 9mm gun

PHILIPSBURG–The Special Team of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM remained on high alert on Christmas Eve, carrying out routine controls and preventive searches across the island to ensure public safety during the holiday period.

On December 24, officers stopped the rider of a red-and-white scooter in the Fort Willem area for a routine check. During a preventive search, police discovered a 9mm pistol loaded with six rounds of live ammunition inside the suspect’s bag. A small quantity of narcotics was also found.

The suspect, identified by the initials T.J.L., was immediately arrested and transported to the police station, where he remains in custody pending further investigation.

The arrest highlights KPSM’s continued efforts to remove illegal firearms and drugs from the streets. The Special Team will maintain its intensified controls and preventive searches throughout the island as part of its ongoing strategy to safeguard residents and visitors.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/suspect-with-illegal-firearm-arrested-on-christmas-eve