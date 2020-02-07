Suspected stolen vehicles confiscated during control | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM confiscated four suspected stolen vehicles during a general traffic control at the old Harold Jack lookout point on A.J.C. Brouwer Road on Tuesday, February 4.

The police action started around 4:30pm and controlled a total of 38 vehicles. Police have deemed it a success, as officers confiscated four vehicles which are suspected to be stolen. Additionally, police gave out five fines during the control to drivers who were “not in compliance with the road rules.”

The confiscated vehicles were towed away and are currently under investigation, said police in a press release on Thursday.

“Because of the [high incidence of – Ed.] car thefts, we are controlling the VINs [vehicle identification numbers]. If we notice it was tampered with, we are going to assume the car was stolen,” said acting police spokesperson Inspector Ethelwoldus Josepha on Thursday afternoon.

“These controls will be continuous throughout the year,” said police.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/suspected-stolen-vehicles-confiscated-during-control