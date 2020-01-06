Suspended Customs Head to resume duties shortly | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Suspended Head of St. Maarten Customs Anthony Doran is expected to resume his duties shortly. He is one of several persons who are to return to duty as part of interim Justice Minister Egbert Doran’s campaign to return inactive justice civil servants back to work.

“These persons are willing to work, but for one reason or the other they are at home,” said Justice Minister Doran last week, adding that he has made “putting these civil servants back to work” one of his New Year’s resolutions. According to Minister Doran, this involves civil servants in Judicial Affairs, as well as Customs and Police Force personnel.

Minister Doran confirmed on Saturday that eight persons are expected to return to duty shortly, suspended Customs Head Anthony Doran being one of them. Minister Doran said these persons are not under any type of criminal investigation.

Anthony Doran was suspended by then-Justice Minister Cornelius de Weever in late 2018 or early 2019. As of press time Sunday night, De Weever did not respond to questions posed by The Daily Herald as to the official reason for the Customs Head’s suspension. Current Interim Justice Minister Doran said on Saturday that Anthony Doran’s suspension was “based on nothing” but refused to disclose the exact nature of the dismissal.

Suspended Customs Head Anthony Doran was reportedly arrested during a joint border control in the area of the Bellevue border for driving while intoxicated in August 2018. He was allegedly driven home by Dutch-side police at the time.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93754-suspended-customs-head-to-resume-duties-shortly