Sustainable Fair, clean-up, tree planting for Earth Day | THE DAILY HERALD

Children taking part in the 2019 island-wide clean-up. (File photo)

SABA–The public entity Saba is planning a number of activities for this year’s Earth Day, April 22. The theme for this day is “A Sustainable Saba”.

Sacred Heart and Saba Comprehensive schools have been given assignments to construct a sculpture out of recycled materials. These sculptures will be displayed at the Sustainable Fair at Juliana Sports Field from 3:00pm-9:00pm on April 22. At the fair, there will be an arts-and-crafts market, games and various activities.

In the week leading up to Earth Day, pupils will go on field trips to the Waste Management Facility to learn about the process of recycling and the importance of this aspect of waste management. Justin Simmons will be welcoming them to his farm where they can learn about agriculture and animal husbandry.

The public entity Saba is organising an event to plant fruit trees in Earth Day’s week. Some trees will be planted in St. John’s, where children can learn how to plant a tree and will be in charge of maintaining the trees. The island government is also donating some fruit trees to Harry L. Johnson Museum in Windwardside.

The annual island-wide clean-up will take place April 20-21 in various locations. Residents are encouraged to come out and assist. The schedule and planning for the different locations are being worked out. T-shirts, gloves, snacks and refreshments will be provided to all volunteers. Local businesses and foundations have been contacted to become involved.

People who are willing to participate in the clean-up can send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

. “We look forward to working together to give back to our island,” said organiser Jordan Every.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sustainable-fair-clean-up-tree-planting-for-earth-day