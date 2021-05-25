SUV overturns after losing control, hitting other cars | THE DAILY HERALD

The grey Kia Sportage being towed from the scene of the accident.

COLE BAY–A young man had to be taken to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) late Tuesday afternoon after losing control of his grey Kia Sportage, hitting several other vehicles, and overturning into a yard on Welfare Road.

According to police, the man had exited Osbourne Kruythoff roundabout and turned onto Welfare Road.

He then lost control of his sport utility vehicle (SUV), hit several other cars, and veered to the right side of the street.

The driver crashed into a yard next to Kentucky Fried Chicken, with the vehicle coming to a stop on its passenger side after breaking a concrete utilities company GEBE metre box.

It is yet unclear whether it was speeding or mechanical failure that caused the driver to lose control.

A crowd of onlookers quickly gathered at the scene, and some filmed the aftermath on their mobile phones.

One of videos show several bystanders trying to wake the unresponsive driver, who had seemingly been knocked unconscious.

The driver was later taken to SMMC for medical care. His injuries are said to be not life-threatening.

None of the occupants of the other cars were injured.

The severely damaged Kia Sportage was towed from the scene around 6:00pm.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/suv-overturns-after-losing-control-hitting-other-cars