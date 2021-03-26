SVOBE addressed issues regarding teachers | THE DAILY HERALD

Jacqueline Duggins-Horsford, General Director of SVOBE.

EBENEZER–The School Board for Secondary Education SVOBE addressed rumours of ongoing issues between frustrated teachers and management.

General Director of SVOBE Jacqueline Duggins-Horsford addressed these reports in a press statement on Thursday.

She acknowledged that the schools have experienced a shortage of teachers in the classrooms. “The COVID-19 crisis has, like in so many other organizations, taken a toll on our staff, and we do indeed have more teachers out sick than in a regular school year,” said Duggins-Horsford. She expressed that the COVID-19 period has been extremely challenging, not only for teachers of SVOBE schools, Milton Peters College (MPC) and Sundial School, but for all teachers on the island and across the world for that matter.

She stated that despite the appreciation of the teachers and understanding for the challenges they are faced with, due to the pandemic, SVOBE tries to uphold sick leave procedures as it considers the continuation of education of the utmost importance. “That’s our primary objective as a school,” the statement reads.

Duggins-Horsford assured that SVOBE has been able to ensure that all classes continue. Substitutes have been found for classes impacted by long-term sickness of teachers.

She highlighted the difficulty in finding external substitutes on St. Maarten for the missing teachers as the options are very slim, especially when it pertains to teachers who have to teach in the Dutch language. “This brings along the complication that other teachers in the organization receive a heavier workload, as well as (temporarily) hiring teachers abroad to teach classes online,” she stated.

“We are a large organization with more than 100 teachers, and unfortunately personnel issues (such as in any organization) do arise from time to time. When they do, these are dealt with in accordance with our policies and guidelines,” she continued.

The director also addressed concerns regarding supposed resignations of teachers. She denied any resignations received from teachers due to frustrations with management. “No teacher has recently resigned because of frustrations with management. There are teachers whose contract is ending and choose to renew, and there are teachers who choose to resign for personal reasons,” she added.

She said the priority of SVOBE schools is the quality and continuation of education. “During these times we must balance this with the safety of all students and staff. We are doing our utmost in this regard.

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage all parents of Milton Peters College and Sundial School to be involved in their child’s schoolwork. School, student and parent must work together for optimal results. During the pandemic this is even more necessary. Parents, please keep in contact with your child’s mentor. Monitor your child’s performance, explain to them the importance of an education, and encourage them to work to the best of their ability. Their future depends on it,” she concluded.

