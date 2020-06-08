SVOBE announces dates for exam resits: June 17 to 23 | THE DAILY HERALD

~ 94 per cent passing rate for Sundial School ~

EBENEZER–The School Board for Secondary Education SVOBE has announced the dates of the Result Improvement Tests (RITs) for the Milton Peters College (MPC) and the Sundial School students.

Final year students sat their final exams from May 25 to June 3.

On June 4, the Sundial School examination students received their results after the first round of examinations. “I am happy and proud to announce that after this first round, 94 per cent of the form four students have passed,” said SVOBE Interim General Director Jacqueline Duggins-Horsford on Sunday.

The first-round results for MPC will be available on June 15. Duggins said that MPC required more time than Sundial School for the examination students to complete the Program of Testing and Closing PTA.

According to Duggins, students who have not (yet) passed will have the chance to do so by taking a maximum of three more tests. These tests are the RITs.

The RITs will take place from the June 17 to 23. The results of the second round will be made known on June 26. Even though the MPC students have not received their examination results as of yet, their RITs will take place during the same period as those of Sundial School.

Due to COVID-19, the central written examinations were cancelled for both schools. Therefore, students will obtain their diploma this school year based on the school examination results.

Duggins congratulated all teachers, management and staff for the hard work which contributed to achieving this high passing rate. “I would also like to congratulate the parents; their support and encouragement must not go unnoticed,” she added. “Last but not least, congratulations to the students who have reached this important milestone in their young lives. “I wish these students much success in finalising this year successfully,” said Duggins.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/svobe-announces-dates-for-exam-resits-june-17-to-23