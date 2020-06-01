SVOBE applies safety measures for all students while at school | THE DAILY HERALD

Proper distancing was maintained between students during their exams. (Photo credit: SVOBE Facebook page)

PHILIPSBURG–Approximately 200 Milton Peters College (MPC) and Sundial students in the examination classes returned to school on Monday, May 25, to sit their final exams.

This included students within the VSBO, HAVO and VWO classes.

Upon their return, students had to follow strict guidelines set by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) to ensure their safety while at school.

Students of MPC were designated an entry gate to the school compound depending on their department. Upon entry, each student was met by a school staff member who checked their temperature and provided hand sanitiser to the students.

In order to ensure social distancing and limited interaction between students of the different departments, MPC barred certain sections of the school.

All students were checked by a staff member at the entrance of the school gates. (Photo credit: SVOBE Facebook page)

Sections of MPC was barred off to deter interdepartmental mixing of students. (Photo credit: SVOBE Facebook page)

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/svobe-applies-safety-measures-for-all-students-while-at-school