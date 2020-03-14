SVOBE informs parents of schools’ stance on COVID-19 developments | THE DAILY HERALD

EBENEZER–The School Board for Secondary Education SVOBE informed parents and guardians on where the SVOBE schools presently stand in light of the present developments surrounding COVID-19.

Prime Minister and Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Chairperson Silveria Jacobs announced on Thursday that schools will remain open until further notice.

SVOBE interim general manager Jacqueline Duggins-Horsford said in a letter sent on Friday, “Should government decide to close schools for a period to contain the spreading of the virus and to keep our youth safe, management of SVOBE schools have started to deliberate what the effects will be on our students and how we can help our students complete this school year successfully.

“Seeing that the school-based examinations and central written examinations are around the corner, we must be proactive and try to find solutions to assist especially our students in their final year.”

Management of the SVOBE schools will meet on Monday to further discuss measures to be put in place in the event that government closes schools in St. Maarten.

Parents and guardians were also encouraged to continue speaking with their children on the importance of exercising proper personal hygiene and to remain at home and contact their family physician if experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/svobe-informs-parents-of-schools-stance-on-covid-19-developments