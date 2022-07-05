SVOBE records 82% passing rate | THE DAILY HERALD

PBL PKL and TKL students of MPC during the graduation ceremony.

EBENEZER–A total of 156 students recently graduated from Sundial School and Milton Peters College (MPC).

On Monday, July 4, all final results of the second round of the Dutch exam programmes were known and the last nervous students heard whether or not they had attained their coveted high school diplomas.

A total of 191 MPC and Sundial students sat their exams where 156 of those students could proudly present their diplomas.

A breakdown of those passed include: 36 students (95%) at Sundial School, 41 students (85%) at theoretical framework-oriented learning path TKL, 32 students (71%) at MPC practical basic-oriented learning path PBL and practical framework-oriented learning path PKL, 33 students (83%) at higher general continued education HAVO and 14 students (70%) at preparatory scientific education VWO.

Due to an illness a VWO student have not received their final result, as one exam still have to be completed in August.

The School Board for Secondary Education SVOBE said COVID-19 has had an impact on this school year with two lockdown periods at Sundial and one at MPC. Nevertheless, most challenges for students had to do with the two COVID affected years preceding this schoolyear.

To compensate for this the Netherlands and the Government of St. Maarten adapted some of the exam criteria. This meant that students received the opportunity to do additional re-sits, especially at the PSVE level, and some subjects did not count for passing.

“We congratulate all graduates with their perseverance and wish them all the best in their future endeavours. The results of the CXC [Caribbean Examinations Council CXC – Ed.] examinations are expected in September, so the CSEC [Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate] Humanities/Home Economics and Industrial Technology students will have to exercise some more patience,” said the Acting General Director of SVOBE Vital Carty.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/svobe-records-82-passing-rate