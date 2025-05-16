Swift action, structural repairs after Pointe Blanche Prison blaze | THE DAILY HERALD

Stills from a video showing fire damage inside the Pointe Blanche prison

PHILIPSBURG–In the wake of the fire and inmate unrest at Pointe Blanche Prison on Wednesday, May 14, the Ministry of Justice has released a second comprehensive update detailing the emergency response, current conditions, and next steps toward recovery and long-term reform.

Following the fire, 51 inmates were relocated from the damaged prison block. Some were transferred to holding cells at the Philipsburg Police Station, while others were moved to unaffected areas within the facility.

Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, accompanied by her crisis management team, remained on-site until 3:00am to coordinate the response and ensure all inmates had safe accommodations.

“This incident has tested our systems but also demonstrated the collective strength of our institutions,” said Minister Tackling. “Emergency responders, prison staff, law enforcement, and government officials acted swiftly and with a shared sense of duty.

On Thursday morning, the Minister visited the prison to assess the damage after police forensics and VROMI inspectors conducted preliminary evaluations. She also met with the Inmates Association to provide a briefing on the government's immediate actions and to discuss possible solutions moving forward.

During the meeting, the Inmates Association shared insight into the events that led to the riot and acknowledged two inmates who risked their lives to rescue others from locked cells. They credited the guards on duty for assisting in those efforts, which they said would not have been possible without staff support. Minister Tackling praised the inmates for their bravery.

She also noted that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), which is responsible for implementing rehabilitation programs in the new prison, recently visited St. Maarten. In the interim, the Ministry is working to roll out short-term rehabilitation programs to support inmates before the new facility is operational.

A second emergency meeting was held on May 15, bringing together key stakeholders including the police (KPSM), prison management, UNOPS, the Prosecutor’s Offices of St. Maarten and Curaçao, and the Dutch Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK). A technical review of the damaged block confirmed that while the area is currently uninhabitable, the concrete structure remains stable, allowing for repairs to begin.

Cleanup is scheduled to start immediately, followed by electrical and general repair work. Once debris is cleared, a second assessment will determine the full extent of the damage and establish a timeline for restoration.

Support continues to be mobilized. Aruba has offered five correctional officers, and UNOPS is deploying a regional expert. A corrections specialist recently arrived on-site to assist with evaluations, while the Coast Guard and additional marines have been providing logistical support. Immigration officers have also been reactivated to assist with operations throughout the weekend.

Inmates are currently being held across multiple secure facilities including the Foreign Detention Center and other unaffected sections of Pointe Blanche. The Ministry is coordinating with Kingdom partners to explore possibilities for temporary housing abroad, though many are also facing capacity constraints. Inmate transfers are being managed carefully, taking into account risk levels and compatibility.

Experts from Aruba and Bonaire are expected to assist with safety and staffing assessments. Mental health professionals are being brought in to provide psychological support for both inmates and staff. The Ministry has also arranged emergency water supplies after the prison’s water system was affected by the fire.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, led by the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM and the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The Council for Law Enforcement (Raad voor de Rechtshandhaving) may also initiate its own review. If deemed necessary, the Dutch Safety Board (Onderzoeksraad voor Veiligheid) could be involved.

The Ministry emphasized that any individuals found responsible for the incident will face disciplinary and, if warranted, criminal consequences.

Minister Tackling extended gratitude and appreciation to all agencies and individuals who contributed to the emergency response, including the Fire Department, Ambulance Services, KPSM, VKS, the Marines, and several Kingdom partners.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/swift-action-structural-repairs-after-pointe-blanche-prison-blaze