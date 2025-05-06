SXM DOET 2025 invites community to volunteer for island-wide projects | THE DAILY HERALD

The 2025 projects range from environmental clean-ups and school improvements to support programs for seniors, people with disabilities, underserved communities, and youth.

PHILIPSBURG–SXM DOET is calling on the community to keep the spirit of unity alive by volunteering for the island’s largest annual volunteer initiative. Scheduled for May 16 and 17, SXM DOET 2025 invites individuals, families, businesses, and organisations to join hands and contribute to meaningful projects that support a stronger, more connected St. Maarten.

Funded by the Oranje Fonds and the Be the Change Foundation, SXM DOET continues to serve as a powerful platform for civic engagement. Each year, the initiative mobilizes hundreds of volunteers to take part in a wide range of community projects organised by local NGOs and civic groups.

The theme for this year, “From Parading to Progress for a Brighter St. Maarten,” encourages residents to channel their post-Carnival energy into lasting change.

In 2025, SXM DOET will feature nearly 100 community projects over two days – 43 activities on Friday, May 16, and 57 on Saturday, May 17. These initiatives range from environmental clean-ups and school improvements to support programs for seniors, people with disabilities, underserved communities, and youth. “The diversity of projects reflects the island’s commitment to caring for one another and building a shared future,” the coordination team stated.

SXM DOET aims to attract at least 1,500 volunteers this year, especially young people eager to make a difference. Whether you can spare just a few hours or commit both days, there are opportunities for everyone to get involved and contribute in a meaningful way.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.sxmdoet.com to view available projects and sign up as volunteers. Registration is open to individuals and groups, and the sign-up process is quick and user-friendly. Volunteers can also subscribe to the newsletter for updates and stories highlighting the impact of their contributions.

For more information, contact the SXM DOET team at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak9b0eb36daf2d8982653b59f970d1fc4d’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy9b0eb36daf2d8982653b59f970d1fc4d = ‘info.sxmdoet’ + ‘@’;

addy9b0eb36daf2d8982653b59f970d1fc4d = addy9b0eb36daf2d8982653b59f970d1fc4d + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_text9b0eb36daf2d8982653b59f970d1fc4d = ‘info.sxmdoet’ + ‘@’ + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloak9b0eb36daf2d8982653b59f970d1fc4d’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text9b0eb36daf2d8982653b59f970d1fc4d+”;

, and follow @sxm.doet on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and volunteer highlights.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sxm-doet-2025-invites-community-to-volunteer-for-island-wide-projects