SXM DOET 2025 kicks off this weekend: call to sign up | THE DAILY HERALD

A high-five after a rewarding day of giving back.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten’s largest annual volunteer event, SXM DOET, returns this weekend on Friday and Saturday, May 16-17, with nearly 100 community projects calling on residents to roll up their sleeves and get involved.

Organisers are inviting individuals, schools, businesses and civic groups to visit www.sxmdoet.com to browse the list of projects and register for an initiative that speaks to them. From painting schools and sprucing up gardens to supporting the elderly and repairing community spaces, there’s a meaningful opportunity for everyone.

“SXM DOET is not just about volunteering,” organisers said in a statement. “It’s a chance to connect, build team spirit and work side-by-side to uplift the community we all love. It’s time to do our ‘DOETy’.”

The two-day event is part of a Kingdom-wide initiative supported by the Oranje Fonds and executed locally in collaboration with the Be the Change Foundation. Their continued investment in community empowerment has helped fuel a culture of service across the island and throughout the Dutch Caribbean.

Residents are encouraged to sign up early to secure their preferred projects. For more information, contact

or follow SXM DOET on social media for updates and highlights.

“Let’s come together, take action, and make a lasting impact. Let’s DOET!”, the organisers said.

