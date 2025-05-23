SXM DOET 2025: Volunteers needed for rescheduled projects | THE DAILY HERALD

Teamwork on full display at Prins Willem Alexander School as pupils and volunteers from Social Services and SXM DOET came together to paint a vibrant mural designed by local artist Zillah Duzon.

~ Majority of Saturday activities postponed due to weather are to take place this weekend ~

PHILIPSBURG–While SXM DOET 2025 began with strong participation and successful project completions on Friday, May 16, several volunteer projects originally scheduled for Saturday, May 17, were postponed due to heavy rain and safety concerns. Organisers are now calling on volunteers to help complete these rescheduled activities.

The majority of the affected projects – mainly outdoor work such as painting, repairs, and landscaping – have been moved to Saturday, May 24. A few still remain pending as final arrangements are being confirmed.

“Now is the time for the community to step up again,” the SXM DOET coordination team said. “These projects may have been delayed, but the need for support hasn’t changed. We invite everyone who couldn’t participate last weekend – or anyone looking to make a difference – to sign up and get involved.”

Volunteer registration remains open on the official website www.sxmdoet.com where a list of updated project dates and times is available.

Organisers said that while Friday's activities had proceeded smoothly, the weather on Saturday had made it unsafe to complete certain tasks. “We’re proud of the organisations and volunteers who braved the conditions to complete what they could. For the rest, we’re focusing our efforts on ensuring full completion this weekend,” the team said.

SXM DOET expressed appreciation to its sponsors – the Oranje Fonds and Be The Change Foundation – and to all who contributed to the event’s continued success.

For updates on rescheduled projects and how to join in, follow

@sxm.doet on Facebook and Instagram, or contact the team via This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sxm-doet-2025-volunteers-needed-for-rescheduled-projects