SXM DOET extends deadline for project registration to March | THE DAILY HERALD

SXM DOET 2026 will be held on May 15 and 16 under the theme, “From Jump Up to Step Up for a Brighter St. Maarten.”

PHILIPSBURG–The SXM DOET Project Management Team has officially extended the deadline for project registration to Friday, March 6, 2026, giving organisations additional time to come on board for this year’s 12th edition.

The extension is intended to accommodate organisations that may have been uncertain about registering or that needed additional time to finalize their project plans. After facilitating more than 90 projects last year and with approximately 60 projects already registered for this year, the team is aiming to reach 100 projects for the 2026 edition and hopes the extension will encourage more NGOs to sign up.

SXM DOET will take place on May 15 and 16, 2026, under the theme “From Jump Up to Step Up for a Brighter Sint Maarten.”

“This extension is an opportunity,” the team emphasised. “If your organisation was considering participating but had not yet completed the registration process, this is your moment to step forward. The success and impact of SXM DOET depend on the projects submitted by our community organisations.”

Participating organisations may request between USD 500 and USD 650 in project funding, in addition to receiving the invaluable support of volunteers who will assist in executing their initiatives during the two-day volunteer event.

SXM DOET provides a platform for foundations, schools, sports clubs, community councils, senior homes, youth organisations and other non-profit entities to complete facility upgrades and beautification projects, launch social and community-based initiatives, and engage residents in meaningful volunteerism, all while strengthening community spirit across Sint Maarten.

The Project Management Team is encouraging organization leaders not to delay. The extended March 6, 2026, deadline is final, and all project registrations and funding applications must be submitted by that date.

Volunteer registration will open toward the end of March. Once registration officially opens, the public will be informed through media and online platforms. Early responses from the community already indicate growing enthusiasm to participate.

Organisations interested in registering a project can do so at www.sxmdoet.com. For more information, they may contact the SXM DOET team at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or via WhatsApp at +1 721 587 7508.

Organisers are calling on the community to move from “Jump Up” to “Step Up” and ensure that SXM DOET 2026 delivers the impact Sint Maarten deserves.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sxm-doet-extends-deadline-for-project-registration-to-march