SXM DOET launches first-ever internship programme for youth | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–For the first time, SXM DOET has introduced a Youth Internship Programme, welcoming three enthusiastic young interns to gain hands-on experience in organising St. Maarten’s largest volunteer event. Goldie Pohuja, Sariah Allamby and Wish-Shaun Bailey have joined the SXM DOET team, marking a significant step in enhancing youth participation in volunteer work.

This initiative, made possible through a partnership with the Oranje Fonds and Be the Change Foundation, aims to inspire and empower young individuals by involving them directly in the planning of SXM DOET 2025. Pohuja and Allamby will serve as Youth Engagement Interns, focussing on encouraging their peers to participate, assisting in event coordination, and creating engaging social media content. Bailey will take on the role of Youth Engagement Support Intern, helping with project coordination and behind-the-scenes efforts to ensure the event’s success.

The internship, which runs from February to May, will see the interns actively contributing to SXM DOET’s outreach efforts, including school visits, radio tours and youth-centred campaigns. Their work will promote SXM DOET 2025, which is set for Friday, May 16, and Saturday, May 17.

Reflecting on her experience so far, Pohuja shared, “I was really glad to see how well we work together as a team and how we support each other. I’m excited to keep collaborating, connect more with my community, and learn from the amazing people at SXM DOET and our partners.”

As part of their onboarding, the youth interns participated in a team-building Escape Room challenge, allowing them to bond with the SXM DOET Coordination Team. SXM DOET extends a special thank you to Dutch Blonde Beach Bar & Restaurant for their hospitality and support during this activity.

Engaging young people remains at the heart of SXM DOET 2025, and with Pohuja, Allamby and Bailey on board, this year’s event promises to be more impactful than ever.

For more information, registration or updates on SXM DOET 2025, visit

www.sxmdoet.com. Stay connected by signing up for the newsletter or following SXM DOET on Facebook and Instagram @sxm.doet. Enquiries can be directed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sxm-doet-launches-first-ever-internship-programme-for-youth