SXM DOET opens registration for annual volunteerism event | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Incoming SXM DOET coordinators Shanica Romney, Caroline van Oost, Roylyka Roache and Breanna Barrie, with past project managers Fleur Hermanides, Melanie Choisy and Laura Bijnsdorp.

PHILIPSBURG–SXM DOET 2023 is scheduled for March 10-11, 2023, for its ninth consecutive year. This edition of the largest volunteer initiative in the Dutch Kingdom, whereby schools, foundations and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) ask for helping hands to execute various projects, is coordinated by a new team.

Breanna Barrie, Shanica Romney, Caroline van Oost, and Roylyka Roache have taken over the coordination of SXM DOET from Melanie Choisy, Fleur Hermanides, and Laura Bijnsdorp, who served as driving forces behind SXM DOET for eight years. The three project management team members felt it was time to bring “fresh ideas, new energy, and hand over SXM DOET to a new team.”

“We are very grateful for the applications we received and have full confidence that the new coordinators will be able to continue SXM DOET and expand its success!”, Choisy, Hermanides and Bijnsdorp said in a joint statement.

The new coordinators have “hit the ground running” to become familiarised with all the behind-the-scenes work necessary to ensure a continued successful event. The new team will continue to receive assistance from the former project management team members and will report directly to the Be The Change Foundation board.

In the coming weeks, the new coordinators will be highlighted on SXM DOET’s social media pages (@sxmdoet on Facebook and Instagram) so that community organisations and volunteers can get to know them. The public is encouraged to follow both platforms to be updated on all events leading to SXM DOET 2023.

The registration process for the projects and funding applications is currently open. NGOs can receive US $500 to $650 financial assistance for their projects. The team would like to encourage NGOs to register creative projects and financial requests as soon as possible. The deadline for registration is January 31, 2023. Various walk-in days will be scheduled and will be made public in the coming weeks.

More information and registration possibilities can be found on

www.sxmdoet.com. DOET organisers can be reached via email at

or stay up to date with SXMDOET via

facebook.com/sxmdoet or Instagram via @sxm.doet.

