SXM Festival questions differences in financial support, wants fair treatment | THE DAILY HERALD

Revellers are seen enjoying one of the past editions of SXM Festival. (Photo courtesy SXM Festival facebook page)

PHILIPSBURG–The organisers of SXM Festival, an annual electronic dance music festival held in Happy Bay, have questioned the fairness of Soul Beach Music Festival getting US $700,000 in financial support from the St. Maarten government in its first year, while it only receives a yearly maximum subsidy of $100,000.

Soul Beach Music Festival started in St. Maarten in 1995 as the Sinbad Soul Music Festival. It eventually moved to Aruba, where it was held for 24 years. The festival is now moving back to its birth place and is slated to be held from May 21-26, 2025.

The St. Maarten government has put forward a total of $700,000 to the festival’s return, with $500,000 having already been paid, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten told Members of Parliament (MPs) last week during a parliamentary meeting on the country’s 2025 budget.

Heyliger-Marten said the French side government was supposed to put up matching funds but this was not possible due to budgetary constraints.

“SXM Festival has received annual subsidies ranging from 50,000 to 100,000 euros, often paid late and, in some years (2020), not paid at all. Over its 10 years of existence, the festival has not come close to receiving $700,000, cumulatively,” the SXM Festival organisers said in a press release on Friday. “Why is a relocated event like Soul Beach Music Festival receiving 14 times the funding in its first year, while SXM Festival, which has proven its success and commitment to the island, is told that 2025’s promised subsidy of $100,000 will be cut in half?”

The organisers describe SXM Festival, which started in 2016, as a “homegrown event” and claims that it has “consistently delivered over 5,000 international attendees yearly and generated an economic impact of over 20 million euros annually.”

They question the $30 million figure that Heyliger-Marten told MPs could be generated by the country during the Soul Beach Music Festival.

“What data justifies the projection of $30 million in economic returns for Soul Beach Music Festival, when SXM Festival is already delivering these results without receiving comparable support?” the organisers asked in the press release. “Why are decisions regarding subsidies being made based on projections rather than data and historical performances? What metrics were used to justify over $700,000 for Soul Beach Music Festival while SXM Festival struggles to secure timely and adequate funding year-after-year?”

The organisers also questioned the reasons behind Soul Beach Music Festival’s departure from Aruba. “If the event was so successful, why did it fail to secure continued support or sponsorship in its previous location? So, what really happened?”

The SXM Festival organisers said that while they welcome new initiatives like Soul Beach Music Festival, “fairness and equity in subsidy distribution are essential.”

“SXM Festival has invested private funds into promoting the island… Due to the size of St. Maarten’s market, the festival has faced challenges in securing title sponsorships from global brands, making local government support critical for its sustainability,” it was stated in the press release. “How will the Ministry [of TEATT – Ed.] ensure fairness in future subsidy allocations to support both new and existing cultural initiatives?”

The organisers said they want answers to these questions from the Ministry of TEATT.

“SXM Festival remains committed to the growth and success of the island as a cultural and entertainment hub and hopes for a transparent and collaborative approach moving forward,” it was stated in the press release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sxm-festival-questions-differences-in-financial-support-wants-fair-treatment