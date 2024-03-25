SXM Lagoon Festival called a great success | THE DAILY HERALD

SXM Lagoon Festival 2024 celebrated culinary arts and culture.

SIMPSON BAY–The second annual SXM Lagoon Festival 2024 wrapped up this past weekend, leaving a lasting impression as it celebrated St. Maarten’s vibrant culture, culinary arts and maritime heritage, according to a press release by organisers. From March 21 to March 24, locals and visitors alike indulged in a weekend filled with festivities set against the stunning backdrop of the island's lagoon.

The festivities commenced with the highly anticipated Best of the Best Chef Competition on Thursday, March 21, hosted at The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance. Attendees were treated to a display of culinary mastery as talented chefs showcased their skills. Antoine Malet from Motor Yacht TC emerged victorious, claiming the title of the 2nd Annual SXM Lagoon Fest Best of the Best Chef.

The evening continued with the exhilarating Kickoff Party, featuring a mesmerising fire show and robot dancer, setting the tone for the excitement to come.

Friday, March 22, witnessed a showcase of mixology expertise at the Cocktail Competition held at Palapa Marina. Kevin Jeremie claimed the top spot, impressing judges and spectators alike with his impeccably crafted cocktails. He was awarded a round trip to St. Maarten, including accommodation.

Julio Bofill secured second place, earning a gift certificate from La Palapa, while third-place winner Erion Peterson received a beautiful gift basket from sponsor CC1.

The night culminated in the energetic Jungle Party, pulsating with beats courtesy of DJs Jayson Miro and Cal Um.

Saturday, March 23, delighted food enthusiasts with the Food Truck Festival at Skyport Marina. Attendees indulged in a diverse array of delectable dishes served up by local food trucks, offering a tantalising glimpse into the island's rich culinary tapestry.

The festival reached its zenith on Sunday, March 24, with the Carnival by the Bay and Closing Party at Yacht Club Isle del Sol. Attendees danced to the rhythms of Caribbean beats, with steel-pan bands, carnival performers and stilt dancers infusing the event with the colourful spirit of carnival. A raffle added to the excitement, with lucky winners walking away with enticing prizes, including tickets to Miami and exclusive beach experiences courtesy of Cost U Less.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of the SXM Lagoon Festival 2024,” said organisers. “The festival showcased the finest aspects of St. Maarten’s culinary scene, mixology talent and maritime traditions, creating cherished memories for all.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sxm-lagoon-festival-called-a-great-success