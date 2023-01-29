SXM Notary Richards launches new website | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs (second right), Minister Egbert Doran (second left), Minister Ardwell Irion (right) and staff member (left) with civil law notary Keshia Richards (centre) during Friday’s website launch.

PHILIPSBURG–With an outdoor happy-hour event for invited guests, notary office SXM Notary Richards on Front Street launched its official website

www.sxmnotaryrichards.sx on Friday, January 27. The notary office opened its doors to the public on November 1, 2022.

The website provides an overview of the notarial services on offer, among other things. These range from the transfer of deeds to the certification of documents and establishment of companies, foundations, association NVs and BVs. The site also lists legalisation, testaments and transfer of deeds among its specialties.

Clients are advised to go online and schedule an intake meeting with the notary office, allowing a staff member to guide the client regarding the precise service required. The client can do so by clicking on the “Schedule Your Intake” button and following the instructions to confirm an appointment.

In presenting the website, deputy civil-law notary Keshia Richards told the gathering that the office aims to be the most innovative notary office “and be recognised as the best customer service provider in St. Maarten’s notary domain.”

Richards recognised and thanked her “hardworking, dedicated team”, her parents Franklyn and Angela Richards, her fiancé, her mentor Faride Tjon Ajong, the local government, the Joint Court of Justice, fellow notaries, clients and prospective clients.

The notary office is located at the same location as the former notary offices of José Speetjens and Tjon Ajong.

Notary Richards is a former Milton Peters College student with a master’s degree in Notary Law obtained at University of Leiden in the Netherlands.

The daughter of the soil has a passion for the legal sector and has been active in the legal industry since 2008. After completing her studies in 2013, she found her passion in Family Law, Succession Law and Property Law.

In 2015, Richards completed a personal internship at Tjon Ajong and Associates in St. Maarten. After completing these ventures, she said she was confident and motivated to pursue the goal of being the first local notary in St. Maarten.

Her motivation did not stop there, as she continues to pursue personal growth through courses to enhance her notarial skills.

Richards and her team say they pride themselves on their strong work ethic and are devoted to providing the people of St. Maarten with exceptional professional services.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sxm-notary-richards-launches-new-website