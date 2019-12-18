Symposium panel concludes: Kingdom has a lot to offer | THE DAILY HERALD

THE HAGUE–The Council of State organised a well-attended mini-symposium in The Hague on Monday in observance of the 65th anniversary of the Kingdom Charter.

The event, which was attended by Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, featured most interesting contributions by former Governor of the Netherlands Antilles and Curaçao Frits Goedgedrag, GroenLinks politician Paul Rosenmöller and Council of State Vice-President Thom de Graaf.

The programme included two inspiring panel discussions, one with more senior experts and the second with young professionals of Dutch Caribbean descent. two of whom – creative entrepreneur John Sandiford and legal expert Nataly Linzey – hailed from the Windward Islands.

The general conclusion of the speakers and panel members was that the Kingdom has a lot to offer, but that it takes respect and understanding each other’s cultural differences to make it work, and that there must be an active investment in the relations and in specific matters such as education and poverty. The young professionals brought up the issue of brain drain versus brain gain.

De Graaf addressed Princess Beatrix at the start of his opening remarks. He said that many had seen the images of her wearing a rain poncho on her arrival in Saba last Thursday, but that despite the rainy start the visit was very successful. He said the royal family embodied the love of the people within the Kingdom.

De Graaf said the Council of State, especially seeing its role within the Kingdom, found it important to celebrate the anniversary of the Charter. This document, which saw daylight on December 15, 1954, with the signing by then Queen Juliana, changed the relations between the coloniser (the Netherlands) and the colonised overseas territories (Suriname and the Netherlands Antilles).

The Kingdom is primarily about the relationship between people who share the Dutch passport, said De Graaf. “We should not disregard the issues that we face within the Kingdom, but we should take the context into consideration: our shared history, the human relations, the shared responsibilities, the feeling that the Kingdom has an added value.”

With all the ongoing constitutional discussions and the frequent political bickering, one forgets to invest in the Kingdom’s unity. “We have achieved a lot together. In my opinion, continuing the discussions about the constitutional relations makes little sense. Seeking better constitutional relations is not the solution for the social-economic problems that the islands face,” said De Graaf.

Goedgedrag, who is an extraordinary member of the Council of State, said that 65 years was a good moment to reflect: is it time for pension, or time to continue for another 65 years with renewed energy?

Culturally, the differences between the islands and the Netherlands are big. In the Netherlands, trade, making money is considered to be important. On the islands, people find family, friends, music important. There is nothing wrong with either one. “But one thing is for sure, people on the islands are generally much better dancers.”

Goedgedrag mentioned a number of powerful, talented and smart persons from the islands who have made a difference and who have great contributions to their islands and to the Kingdom. The power of the Kingdom is in its unity, he said. “Together we can achieve more,” he said, referring to assistance after disasters and the input of Defence. He made a call to invest more in cooperation in area such as culture, education and health care.

Senator Rosenmöller, who has been in several constitutional committees, made clear that he spoke for himself and not on behalf of the Senate. Rosenmöller is often portrayed as a “friend of the Antilles.” A friend of the islands, he said, shows genuine interest, listens more than he or she talks, learns the culture and helps in finding solutions instead of creating more problems.

Rosenmöller shared three points for consideration. “First, we should invest less energy in the discussions about the constitutional structure for, if we truly want to, we can achieve anything.

“Second, we need to discuss in a constructive manner what we want to achieve together in the next 75 years – work on a long-term agenda that includes essential topics like poverty, social-economic development, unemployment and education. The Charter offers us all opportunities to work together, but then we should stay away from putting the blame on each other.”

And third, said Rosenmöller, the strict supervision on the islands should be slackened where this is possible. He mentioned that this was already happening for Saba, where the local government was doing well in terms of financial management and good governance.

Education, the benefits of studying in the Netherlands, the brain drain and the often-faced obstacles of returning to the islands were the young professionals’ focal points.

Linzey said the situation after Hurricane Irma had been an eye-opener for her and that under those circumstances, it was not ideal for her to return. Also, she noted, it is not easy to find a job that pays enough to repay the study debt.

Sandiford said there was always the duality. “The Netherlands has given great opportunities to study and develop myself, and provided the pillow on which my company could grow. At the same time, you feel the need to help your island, which we did after Hurricane Irma with Rebuild SXM.”

Monday’s event was presented by TV personality and anchor Curaçao-born Milouska Meulens. The musical conclusion was provided by Curaçao singer Kris Berry and guitarist Ulrich de Jésus.

