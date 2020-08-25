SZV employee tests positive for COVID-19 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–SZV management was notified on Sunday August 23, that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. According to SZV, the employee was last at the office on August 13 and was stationed in an office level that is not a client service area.

“As a precautionary measure, additional sanitation took place at the SZV office building Monday, August 24,” SZV announced in a press release on Monday.All employees working in this office level will be home until further notice. At this time, no other employees have reported symptoms and SZV will independently provide testing for all employees who have been in direct contact with the diagnosed staff member.

SZV management is in contact with Collective Prevention Services (CPS) to implement any additional protocols necessary to strengthen its internal COVID-19 prevention guidelines. SZV service to clients will continue uninterrupted, as this is now provided primarily online, by phone or by appointment. SZV has discontinued walk-in client services since June 1.SZV reminds the community of the importance of adhering to the COVID-19 prevention guidelines, at home, in public areas and at their workplace.

“Contact CPS via phone number 914 if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or if you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. By preventative action we can combat COVID-19,” according to the release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/szv-employee-tests-positive-for-covid-19