SZV favours raising coverage from NAf. 5,600 to NAf. 10,000 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Persons earning up to NAf. 10,000 could probably qualify for medical insurance from Social and Health Insurances SZV if the company’s desire becomes a reality.

Currently, only persons who earn up to NAf. 5,600 qualify for SZV insurance. Persons who earn more than this amount usually get private insurance.

Minister of Health, Labour and Social Affairs VSA Richard Panneflek told Members of Parliament (MPs) during the continuation of a meeting on Friday that SZV is in favour of raising its coverage from NAf. 5,600 to NAf. 10,000. The meeting was about the short- and medium-term financial socio-economic outlook and solutions for St. Maarten.

Panneflek said SZV had submitted several pieces of advice on this issue to the VSA Ministry. “It is up to the Ministry of VSA together with the Ministry of General Affairs/Department of Legal Affairs to follow up with the necessary changes in legislation,” Panneflek said.

He was responding at the time to a question from an MP regarding the survival of the SZV fund particularly with the COVID-19 pandemic and whether the Minister or government considered rapidly raising the SZV coverage level to ensure the survivability of the insurance service provider.

The number of persons insured by SZV has been steadily declining over the past months and as of October, is down by some 4,327 persons compared to last year.

