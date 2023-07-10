SZV met with BGNAA | THE DAILY HERALD

SZV CFO Elton Felisie, BGNAA Chair Peter van den Esschert, BGNNA Secretary Inge Den Heijer- Bodeutsch and SZV Manager Pension and Cessentia Benefits, Renatto Rodriguez.

PHILIPSBURG–Members of the Association of Pensioners of the former Netherlands Antilles and Aruba BGNAA visited the SZV Social and Health Insurances on May 26.

BGNAA met with SZV representatives, Chief Financial Officer Elton Felisie and Manager of Pension and Cessantia Renatto Rodriguez.

BGNAA was briefed on current affairs regarding access to SZV pension benefits and service provisions for SZV pensioners residing in the Netherlands as part of SZV’s commitment to strengthen stakeholder relations and information exchange.

Topics of discussion included data exchange between local and Dutch entities to reduce the administrative tasks of pensioners, the general AOV indexation process, verification that the AOV pension amounts are taxable in St. Maarten, and the AOV application process of SZV for persons residing in the Netherlands, once they have reached the pensionable age.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/szv-met-with-bgnaa