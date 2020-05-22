SZV patients return home | THE DAILY HERALD

On Wednesday May 20, the second repatriation charter flight brought home Social and Health Insurances SZV insured patients who have completed their medical treatments abroad and are able to continue follow-up treatment in St. Maarten. In photo: Passengers embarking the flight with additional sanitisation measures.

PHILIPSBURG–On Wednesday May 20, the second repatriation charter flight brought home Social and Health Insurances SZV insured patients who have completed their medical treatments abroad and are able to continue follow-up treatment in St. Maarten.

A total of 41 SZV insured patients and their companions returned home from Curaçao and Colombia (Bogota, Cali and Barranquilla), SZV announced in a press release on Thursday.

The first repatriation charter flight, carrying SZV insured from the Dominican Republic landed last week at the Princess Juliana International Airport.

The returning patients must adhere to the quarantine regulations.

“It is a comfort to know that our patients and their companions returned safely [and are – Ed.] back on St. Maarten soil. We would have liked to see our clients return home sooner; however, it has been a great challenge to navigate the COVID-19 international health restrictions and travel bans. We needed to be sure that we could get them back home with the proper health regulations in place: securing their safety during travel and back at home,” said Reginald Willemsberg, SZV Chief Operations Officer.

SZV, together with local and international healthcare providers took the necessary measures to ensure that the qualifying patients who returned home, were in good enough health to travel and could continue their follow-up treatment in St. Maarten.

The returning patients and care takers had been asked to assess their home situation with their family in order to make the necessary preparations for quarantine once back in St. Maarten. The patients were thankful for the charter flight and extremely happy to be back home. SZV is pleased to announce that after a long preparation phase, the charter flight was successfully executed.

On board the charter flight of May 20, were also four non-SZV medical-referral passengers returning to St. Maarten. As a humanitarian effort, the departing charter flight from St. Maarten, was made available for Colombian residents in St. Maarten to return to Colombia. The repatriation charter flight was made possible in collaboration with the government of St. Maarten, the Foreign Affairs department, the Consul Generals in Curaçao and San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the Dutch Embassy Representative in Colombia.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/szv-patients-return-home