Tackling to implement concrete steps to address traffic and safety concerns | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Strengthening police presence and enforcement, community policing and collaboration and road safety measures are amongst a package of concrete measures that Justice Minister Nathalie Tackling will be prioritising and implementing to combat traffic and safety concerns in the country.

She announced the steps late Wednesday evening during the third day of the draft 2025 budget debate. The steps include strengthening police presence and enforcement. The minister said the visibility of law enforcement officers in high-crime areas and traffic hotspots will be increased. Another step is enhancing traffic enforcement, particularly targeting reckless scooter driving, illegal modifications and unlicensed riders.

As it relates to community policing and collaboration, she plans to expand the role of community police officers (CPOs) to build trust and engage communities in reporting and preventing crime. She also plans to partner with schools to provide road safety education and emphasise the importance of adhering to traffic laws from a young age.

The road safety measures include exploring stricter penalties for repeat traffic offenders, enforcing helmet requirements for motorcyclists and scooter riders, and collaborating with the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI to improve road signage, lighting and overall infrastructure to ensure safer travel.

As it relates to scooter nuisance, the minister said the plan is to review licensing and registration requirements for scooters, ensuring that riders meet age, insurance and safety standards. She also plans to conduct targeted operations to impound unregistered or illegally-operated scooters.

Leveraging technology for law enforcement is also one of the plans. This includes upgrading closed-circuit television (CCTV) networks in high-crime and high-traffic areas to monitor and respond more effectively to incidents and exploring digital reporting systems to allow citizens to report violations, whether traffic-related or public cleanliness issues, directly to the appropriate agencies.

Legislative strengthening is also on the books with the goal of reviewing and amending laws where necessary to address modern challenges, including cybercrimes, traffic offences and environmental violations, and introducing targeted legislation for stricter control of high-risk road users such as scooters and motorbikes.

On the issue of public engagement and communication, the minister plans to launch public awareness campaigns focused on crime prevention, road safety and environmental stewardship.

Tackling opened her presentation on the answers by indicating that the concerns raised about rising crime, road safety and the general sense of insecurity resonate deeply with her. “As Minister of Justice, my primary responsibility is to ensure that every resident and visitor feels safe and protected. But this responsibility does not rest on my shoulders alone. A just and secure society is not built by a single ministry or a few enforcers of the law. It is constructed by the everyday actions, decisions and commitments we all make to one another,” she said.

She made clear that road safety, for instance, is not just about curbing the nuisance of reckless scooters or preventing accidents; it is about demonstrating a mutual respect for all and adhering to the very foundation of our societal agreement – the laws that govern us. “Laws are more than rules; they are the social contract we enter into when we choose to live in a community. They represent the commitment we all make to safeguard each other’s well-being and ensure that our society functions fairly and safely,” she said.

“As a government, we have an obligation to enforce these laws consistently and fairly, ensuring that those who break them are held accountable. I want to be unequivocal: violations of the law cannot be overlooked. Yet, I am also keenly aware of the realities we face – budgetary constraints, limited capacity in critical areas like the prison, and the immense pressures placed on our justice system. These challenges are real, but they are not excuses for inaction. We must face these challenges head-on and tackle them to the best of our abilities.”

When enforcement resources are stretched thin, she said, prevention, education and fostering accountability become even more vital. This means promoting responsible behaviour, cultivating respect for the law, and ensuring that citizens understand the consequences of their actions – not just for themselves, but for the broader community.

“Each of us has a role in lightening the burden on our justice system. Whether it is driving responsibly, respecting public spaces, or cooperating with justice officials, small acts of accountability contribute to the greater good. When we fail to honour these commitments, we place undue strain on the justice chain, making it harder to address larger, more pressing concerns,” she said.

She said whether the discussion is about road safety, waste management or tackling crime, the underlying solution is the same: strengthening the social contract that binds us as a society. “Justice is not a task for the ministry alone. It is a shared responsibility – a partnership between the government, institutions and every individual.

“I stand before you today to affirm my commitment to this partnership. I will ensure that the Justice Ministry plays its part, through fair enforcement, sound leadership and close collaboration with other ministries and stakeholders. But my call to action is to each of you. Step up, take responsibility and join me in ensuring a safe and just St. Maarten that serves us all,” she said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tackling-to-implement-concrete-steps-to-address-traffic-and-safety-concerns