Tadzio Bervoets champions financial innovation for sustainable conservation | THE DAILY HERALD

Bervoets delivers his keynote speech in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

PORT OF SPAIN–At the Caribbean Green Infrastructure Conference (CGIC) 2025 in Trinidad & Tobago, Tadzio Bervoets, a leading Caribbean expert in marine conservation, conservation finance, and sustainable ocean economies, delivered a keynote presentation on the importance of innovative financial mechanisms in securing long-term environmental and economic resilience for the Caribbean.

Bervoets, who has spent almost two decades at the intersection of marine conservation, policy development, and financial sustainability, currently serves as the Project Lead for the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund’s (CBF) BluEFin Project. His work focuses on designing and implementing nature-based financial solutions, including blue bonds, debt conversion strategies, and blue carbon markets, to provide sustainable funding for marine and coastal protection.

Addressing an audience that included Ministers and Parliamentarians from Trinidad and Tobago and CARICOM nations, as well as experts in infrastructure development and environmental finance, Bervoets underscored the urgent need for Caribbean governments to fully understand and strategically implement financial instruments that support sustainable economic growth while preserving critical ecosystems.

“The Caribbean must take ownership of its financial future by leveraging the mechanisms available to us,” Bervoets stated. “Blue finance tools such as debt conversions and blue bonds are not just theoretical concepts – they are practical solutions that have already been successfully implemented in other regions. If properly structured, they can provide the long-term capital needed to invest in marine conservation, climate adaptation, and resilient infrastructure without increasing financial burdens on our economies."

During his presentation, Bervoets detailed how public-private partnerships, structured investment mechanisms, and integrated financial policies can create a more stable and self-sufficient blue economy in the region. He highlighted successful models where sustainable debt restructuring has been used to fund conservation efforts while reducing national debt burdens, noting that such approaches could be adapted to the unique economic and ecological realities of Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Bervoets’ participation at CGIC 2025 further reinforced the growing recognition that financial innovation must be at the core of Caribbean climate adaptation strategies. As extreme weather events, sea level rise, and biodiversity loss continue to threaten regional economies, he emphasized that aligning conservation priorities with economic planning is no longer optional – it is imperative for survival.

Throughout the conference, Bervoets engaged with regional financial institutions, policymakers, and conservation leaders to discuss opportunities for scaling up sustainable finance initiatives, particularly through collaborative governance frameworks and capacity-building programs. These discussions underscored the critical role of multi-stakeholder partnerships in ensuring that Caribbean nations do not just access financial mechanisms, but also shape them to serve their long-term interests.

The CBF BluEFin Project, financed by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) International Waters Focal Area, is a regional initiative dedicated to expanding nature-based financial solutions for marine conservation. The project is developing innovative financing mechanisms that mobilize investment into sustainable blue economy sectors while strengthening local and regional financial management capabilities.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tadzio-bervoets-champions-financial-innovation-for-sustainable-conservation