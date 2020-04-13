Talks underway for bakeries to get fresh bread into districts | THE DAILY HERALD

Valya Pantophlet

PHILIPSBURG–Authorities are exploring the possibilities of having bakeries in the country get fresh bread into the various districts for residents, who are at home due to the current two-week shutdown to curtail the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus COVID-19.

Head of the Division of Economy, Transport and Telecommunications (ETT) Valya Pantophlet said during discussions on Sunday with a representative of one of one of the bakeries, authorities were again advised to involve community leaders and representatives to coordinate orders within the various community.

“Some sub-community leaders have already taken the initiative to gather and submit orders to this particular bakery and efforts are ongoing to be able to duplicate this successfully in most communities and amongst other bakeries. For this, we will seek the assistance of ESF-7 (Emergency Support Function 7),” she said.

Pantophlet urged the community to exercise patience. “We know that these are difficult times and we are doing our utmost to be able to serve you whether on the forefront or behind the scenes. At the end of the day, I would like to remind everyone that we are all in this together,” she said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/talks-underway-for-bakeries-to-get-fresh-bread-into-districts