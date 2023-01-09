Tall Ship ‘Sørlandet’ in St. Martin for open day | THE DAILY HERALD

Tall Ship “Sørlandet” (Jean Jarreau photo)

MARIGOT–Caribbean Sail Training (CST) announced that the Port of Marigot will host once again the full-rigged tall ship Sørlandet, on the Galisbay pier on Sunday, February 5, for an open ship day with free access for the general public.

The Norwegian full-rigged Sørlandet is a CST member along with more than 75 other member vessels. It is the third time the Port of Marigot is hosting Sørlandet, which sails predominantly with youngsters of the A+ World Academy.

In cooperation with CST and the ship, Cécilia Pivin (16) from St. Martin and Claudia Vazquez (14) from Puerto Rico sailed as trainees for several weeks some years ago and Claudia embarked on another voyage later on that took her to many countries and to Europe.

The 64.15m/210.5ft sail-training vessel Sørlandet will be open to the public for viewing from 12:00pm until 5:00pm. A private invitation-only reception for port authorities, press, Government, invited guests and CST members will be held from 6:00pm

The ship will be docked at the Galisbay Pier in Marigot (commercial harbour). Visitors will have to park cars outside the harbour. A shuttle will be provided to reach the vessel and bring people back. Walking in the port or driving cars in the port is strictly forbidden, as well as smoking due to the vicinity of fuel supply lines.

A tent will be provided next to the vessel to give visitors some shade and an information desk with CST information, public membership enrolment, T-shirt sales, etc. will be available.

Sørlandet is the world’s oldest and most authentic fully-rigged ship still in active service. The ship was built in Kristiansand, Norway, in 1927 as a full-rigged ship for training young people for the merchant marine. As the demand for regular training of young seamen decreased in the 1970s, she extended the activities to welcome the general public on board.

The name Sørlandet comes from the southern region of Norway – it means the southern land. The ship is classified 1A1* in the NORSKE VERITAS and has all necessary certificates for worldwide trade. Her capacity is 70 trainees.

CST supports member vessels (more than 75 ships are actually members) with money and material sponsoring, paying harbour and clearance fees while the ships are in the Caribbean. CST is also the organiser of “Maritime Experience Days” which are day sails for youngsters on tall ships, race yachts and even super-yachts.

Agreements have been made through Caribbean Sail Training with “Caribbean Sail Training Friendly Ports” for charging smaller fees or even waiving the fees completely and where arrangements are not in place as yet, CST comes to the rescue with sponsoring.

The Port de Marigot/Galisbay in St. Martin has been recognised with awards for best cooperating “Caribbean Sail Training Friendly Port” already for several years.

For information about the Sail Training Vessels, sponsored voyages and more go to

https://www.CaribbeanSailTraining.com or

https://www.CaribbeanSailTraining.orge-mail contacts:

Instagram #caribbeansailtraining.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tall-ship-sorlandet-in-st-martin-for-open-day