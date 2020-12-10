Taloula Mango’s reopens for first time since March | THE DAILY HERALD

Boardwalk Boulevard restaurant Taloula Mango’s reopens today, Friday, for the first time since it closed in March. In photo: Taloula Mango’s owners Norman and Su Wathey.

PHILIPSBURG–Boardwalk Boulevard restaurant Taloula Mango’s reopens today, Friday, for the first time since it closed in March, with a signature series of events “Back to the Boardwalk”.

“Back to the Boardwalk” promises to be a series of events that seek to “reignite life and passion for Philipsburg.”

The first event tonight will feature music and entertainment by DJ Petty and Control Band. It kicks off at 5:00pm with DJ Petty in the newly renovated Blue Bitch Bar on the second floor with Happy Hour 2-for-1 drinks until 8:00pm. Control Band gets going from 8:00 to 11:00pm.

Unlike in past events, Control Band will be on the porch inside Taloula Mango’s and not in their customary spot outside on Boardwalk Boulevard.

“We expect a good turnout, but safety measures are a priority, so the open-air Plaza of the St. Rose Arcade is ideal. We have at least four safety stations placed throughout the venue and will provide free masks and hand sanitiser,” said Taloula Mango’s co-owner Norman Wathey. “Our event is more about the local crowd looking for a good ol’ St. Maarten time while being mindful of the times we are living in.”

Philipsburg has been hard-hit by the COVID-19 crisis, being primarily dependent on cruise tourism. Boardwalk Boulevard, which saw as many as 10,000 cruise passengers on a busy pre-COVID-19 day, is now relegated to maybe 100 daily passers-by. Many cruise lines are only tentatively estimated to resume operations by March/April 2021.

“It’s sad to see the Boardwalk this way; bars and restaurants are closed, some permanently. Nevertheless, I have confidence in town,” said Norman, adding that his restaurant’s reopening is a sign that Philipsburg businesses are resilient despite the economic downturn.

Co-owner Su Wathey and Chef Sydney Prescod have created a late-night menu for tonight’s reopening that features some favourite items of Taloula Mango’s. “It a great way to start the holiday season, and God knows we need a little fun. But I assure you, safety is a priority for our guests and ourselves,” said Su.

