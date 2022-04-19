Talya ‘Mizzy’ Pantophlet crowned Miss Mature | THE DAILY HERALD

Talya “Mizzy” Pantophlet was crowned the Miss Mature Carnival Queen 2022 on Monday evening. Story on page .

POND ISLAND–Talya “Mizzy” Pantophlet has been crowned Miss Mature Carnival Queen 2022.

Five contestants took the stage Monday evening.

Pantophlet won the competition with a total of 798 points. Miline Gumbs placed first runner-up with 748 points and Jessinia Lazzaro placed second runner-up with 732 points.

Pantophlet also captured the titles of Miss Amity, Miss Photogenic and the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) Community Award. In the judged categories she won Best Speech, Talent, Headpiece and Evening Wear.

Gumbs captured the title for best Question/Answer Segment. Lazzaro won Best Creative Cultural Wear of the evening. Contestant number three, Marie Claire Langlais, won the Community Awareness segment.

A popular topic of the evening was the highlight on mental health and mental illness in our community. Three contestants touched on this topic in the talent segment. Pantophlet won Best Talent with an expressive dance depicting the darkness and light of mental health. This was well received by the crowd.

The Teen and Senior Carnival Queen competitions take place at Carnival Village on Tuesday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/talya-mizzy-pantophlet-crowned-miss-mature