Tamara Leonard new COCI President, Anastacio Baker elected Vice President | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) has elected a new executive board, resulting in the appointment of a new president and vice president.

Tamara Leonard was elected president, while Anastacio Baker was elected vice president. Louis Bute was reelected as treasurer. The three form the Chamber’s Executive Board.

Other board members are Anuska Friday, Mirugia Brown, Franjesca Bulbaai, Nikhil Kukreja, and Nzinga Lake.

Leonard previously served as vice president on the outgoing board, which was led by former president Peggy Ann Brandon. Baker is a former COCI President.

