…TAMMY BECOMES A HURRICANE… | THE DAILY HERALD

Hurricane Tammy Tropical Cyclone Update
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL202023
1000 AM AST Fri Oct 20 2023
NOAA and Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft data indicate that Tammy has become a hurri-cane. The maximum winds are estimated to be 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. The initial and forecast intensities will be updated with the next advisory that will be issued at 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC).
SUMMARY OF 1000 AM AST…1400 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————–
LOCATION…14.1N 58.5W
ABOUT 90 MI…150 KM NE OF BARBADOS
ABOUT 170 MI…275 KM ESE OF MARTINIQUE
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…75 MPH…120 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 7 MPH…11 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…992 MB…29.29 INCHES
Forecaster Brown
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tammy-becomes-a-hurricane
