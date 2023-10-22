…TAMMY PULLING AWAY FROM THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS… | THE DAILY HERALD

Hurricane Tammy Intermediate Advisory Number 16A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL202023

800 AM AST Sun Oct 22 2023

SUMMARY OF 800 AM AST…1200 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…18.9N 62.5W

ABOUT 60 MI…100 KM NE OF ANGUILLA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…85 MPH…140 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNW OR 335 DEGREES AT 10 MPH…17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…992 MB…29.30 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

All Hurricane Warnings have been discontinued.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the center of Hurricane Tammy was located near latitude 18.9 North, longitude 62.5 West. Tammy is moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h) and this general motion is expected today, followed by a turn toward the north or north-northeast on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible today followed by fluctuations in strength thereafter.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 992 mb (29.30 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

RAINFALL: Tammy is expected to produce the following storm totalrainfall:

Leeward Islands: 4 to 8 inches with storm total maximum amounts of 12 inches

Martinique and Dominica: An additional 2 to 4 inches, with storm total maximum of 6 inches

British and U.S. Virgin Islands into eastern Puerto Rico: 1 to 2 inches with maximum storm total amounts of 4 inches

These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

SURF: Swells generated by Tammy will continue to affect portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Forecaster Cangialosi

