Tammy to intensify as it approaches islands | THE DAILY HERALD

Tammy’s forecast track

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten was placed under a hurricane watch Thursday night, meaning hurricane conditions were possible within 48 hours. The Netherlands had already done so earlier for St. Eustatius and Saba.

The centre of Tropical Storm Tammy was located at 11:00pm near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 57.1 West and moving west-northwest near 10 miles per hour (mph). A slower west-northwestward motion was expected overnight, with a turn toward the northwest today, Friday, through Saturday. A northward motion is forecast to begin Saturday night or Sunday.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS) had put the cyclone at about 525 miles south-east as of 5:00pm and based on its latest projected path predicted its closest point will be approximately 70 miles east-northeast on Sunday. It said tropical-storm-force winds were likely to begin on the island late Friday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicated that the maximum sustained winds were near 60 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength was foreseen overnight, but gradual strengthening is expected to begin today, Friday, and Tammy is forecast to be at or close to hurricane intensity when it moves near the Leeward Islands tonight and Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 125 miles primarily to the east of the centre. The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance aircraft data was 1,001 millibars (29.56 inches).

The system is expected to produce total rain accumulation of three to six inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches over the region. This rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms could produce flash flooding and rock falls, so flood warnings will be issued if necessary.

Sea conditions were gradually deteriorating. A small craft advisory remained in effect and may be upgraded.

Residents in areas prone to flooding or near the coast were urged to make the necessary preparations to protect life and property.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs called on residents and the business community to take all necessary measures for the passing of Tropical Storm Tammy on Friday night and into Saturday by reviewing their disaster supply kit, and to make sure their property is storm/hurricane ready.

She said the various government ministries have been making the necessary preparations for the passing of Tammy. Boat owners/mariners were advised to implement their storm/hurricane season action plans to safeguard their vessel.

Residents and businesses along the country’s coastal areas or flood-prone environs, should take action to protect property as such properties could be inundated by possible storm surge. Coastal areas are mostly found on the south side of the island; these are Beacon Hill, vicinity of Princess Juliana International Airport Road connection to Beacon Hill, Mullet Bay, Simpson Bay Beach, Pelican, Philipsburg, Great Bay Beach (along Boardwalk Boulevard), Point Blanche, Oyster Pond/Dawn Beach and Guana Bay.

The building sector should implement their storm-ready plans. Construction activities, trenching and excavation works are taking place throughout the country and at building and construction sites materials and debris lying around could pose a threat in the event of a storm/hurricane. Contractors and builders are requested to make sites storm/hurricane ready.

Food wholesalers and warehouse depots are requested to implement their storm-ready plans for their establishments by securing their properties.

A hurricane watch was in effect for Guadeloupe, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis; a tropical storm warning for Dominica, Guadeloupe, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis; and a tropical storm watch for Barbados, Martinique, Anguilla, St. Barth, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten/St. Martin.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tammy-to-intensify-as-it-approaches-islands