Tax assistance for seniors Feb. 18 to May 2, income limit now NAf. 18,000 | THE DAILY HERALD

A senior being assisted with his taxes.

PHILIPSBURG–The Tax Administration of St. Maarten, in collaboration with Community Development, Family, and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA), will be assisting seniors to file their 2024 Income Tax Form.

The initiative ensures that eligible individuals receive the necessary support to fulfil their tax obligations. In previous years, seniors with a maximum annual income of NAf. 15,000 qualified for this assistance. However, the programme has now been expanded to accommodate more individuals, with the income threshold increasing to NAf. 18,000. This expansion means that more seniors can benefit from the free tax filing assistance offered.

This assistance will be available at Community Helpdesks across the island from February 18 to May 2. Seniors who miss this period can still receive assistance at the Tax Office by appointment only throughout May. To qualify, applicants must have an annual income of no more than NAf. 18,000 and must provide the necessary documents: Wage tax card, interest letter, and any other relevant paperwork.

Appointments can be made by visiting your nearest Community Helpdesk Monday to Friday between 8:30am and 12:30pm or by calling to schedule an appointment at one of the following locations: 520-3418 (St. Peters), 520-4315 (Cole Bay), 520-7651 (Dutch Quarter), or 559-0819 (Hope Estate).

Seniors are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and file their 2024 income tax form before the May 31 deadline.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tax-assistance-for-seniors-feb-18-to-may-2-income-limit-now-naf-18-000