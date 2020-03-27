Tax Department introduces special deferral of payment | THE DAILY HERALD

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–Being aware of the “enormous consequences” of the coronavirus COVID-19, the Tax Department Caribbean Netherlands says it has taken measures to mitigate the consequences of the virus for entrepreneurs and private individuals by applying a “special” deferral of payment.

All entrepreneurs and private individuals who, as a result of the measures taken to fight the coronavirus can no longer fulfil their obligations, fall under this scheme.

The special extension applies to all assessment and tax returns. These include general spending tax ABB, wage tax (“loonheffing”), income tax, gaming tax (“kansspelbelasting”), profit tax (“opbrengstbelasting”) and real estate tax (“vastgoedbelasting”). The extension will immediately be applied for a period of three months.

After filing a tax return or if one has received an assessment, one can submit a request for special deferral of payment. No charges or interest will be attached to deferral requests.

Persons can apply for deferral of payment by sending a request and a substantiation of how one got into payment problems in connection with the coronavirus by sending an email to the tax department’s help desk at

helpdesk@belastingdienst-cn.nl

, or by sending a letter to the Tax Office in St. Eustatius, P.O. Box 329, or to the Tax Office at Matthew Levenstone Street in Saba.

Tax officials will be assessing each request individually to determine whether or not applicants qualify for this particular deferral of payment. In case a taxpayer qualifies for special deferral of payment, an appropriate payment arrangement will be entered into in consultation with the client.

General spending tax and wage tax declarations can be submitted via the normal procedure. Business owners and employers who experience problems with payment, can submit a request for postponement. Payment can only be postponed on assessments (“aanslagen”).

Tax-return assessment will be imposed as usual at no additional cost up to the correct amount. For those who do not file a declaration, an assessment will follow according to the amount estimated by the Tax Office, including a fine.

Income tax returns for 2019 can be submitted online via

www.mijn.belastingdienst-cn.nl/ib until May 18, 2020. Due to the current circumstances caused by COVID-19 one can request an extension, but the tax authorities call on the residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba to comply with their obligation to submit tax statements.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tax-department-introduces-special-deferral-of-payment