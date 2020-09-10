Tax office starts company visits to check payroll tax | THE DAILY HERALD

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–The Caribbean Netherlands Tax Department will start to visit companies in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba as of October 1 to verify whether the data registered for the payroll tax (“loonheffing”) correspond with the persons

employed in these companies.

The employees present will be requested to identify themselves. In this way it can be checked whether these employees are registered by their employer for payroll tax. The company visits will not be announced in advance, the Tax Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Tax Department emphasised that many companies in the Caribbean Netherlands are following the rules, but there are also entrepreneurs who fail to meet their obligations.

“This has a negative effect on society. In addition, it will also disadvantage those who do fulfil their obligations. Think of unfair competition. This is not only bad for the specific business sector but for the entire community as well,” the tax office stated.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tax-office-starts-company-visits-to-check-payroll-tax