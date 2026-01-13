Taxi Assoc. President warns ‘disastrous’ traffic crisis crippling the tourism sector | THE DAILY HERALD

Traffic in Simpson Bay on Monday.

SIMPSON BAY–Dutch St. Maarten Taxi Association President Maya Friday is warning that worsening traffic congestion, particularly in the Simpson Bay and Cole Bay areas, is severely damaging the island’s tourism industry and threatening its most popular attractions, with some passengers requesting refunds when stuck in gridlock traffic and some refusing to come off ships due to the situation.

Friday said the persistent gridlock is affecting both visitors and residents, with Maho Beach – the island’s most visited and “unique experience” – at risk of losing its appeal due to what she described as “disastrous traffic.”

“We currently have a detrimental situation in the tourism sector that is rapidly crippling our island's main industry,” Friday said. She added that road users and visitors are “repeatedly confronted with the escalating stagnant traffic,” especially in key tourism zones.

According to Friday, cruise passengers are among the most affected. With limited time on shore, many are unable to explore the island properly, resulting in reduced revenue for taxi drivers, bus operators, vendors, shops, and other businesses. Some cruise passengers, she said, are already refusing to leave their ships because of traffic concerns.

Friday said that many visitors express love for the island, but say traffic would prevent them from returning. Others who want to visit Maho Beach after 1:00pm are often discouraged, as transportation providers fear passengers may miss their ships.

Taxi drivers are also facing difficult choices. Friday explained that many drivers remain in the Simpson Bay or Mullet Bay areas rather than returning to the cruise port without a guaranteed fare, as the return trip can take more than an hour in traffic. Others avoid the Simpson Bay and Cole Bay areas entirely during peak hours, reducing available transportation for visitors and contributing to more locals purchasing personal vehicles.

Visitor frustration has also led to passengers requesting to be taken back to their ships early, sometimes asking for refunds. Friday said these refunds are often honoured “to save face.” In more serious cases, visitors miss flights or cruise departures, which discourages them from returning or recommending the destination.

The traffic situation also has financial implications for cruise lines, as ships may incur additional expenses by staying longer in port to accommodate delayed passengers.

Beyond tourism, Friday stressed that residents are bearing a heavy burden. She described the daily reality of people spending hours waiting for buses, enduring multiple stops, and taking two or more hours to reach their destinations.

“The tension felt by both passengers and transportation providers does not make for a pleasurable experience,” Friday said, adding that the strain weighs heavily on families, particularly the “common man and woman.”

While outlining the challenges, Friday said she believes solutions are possible and that her guiding principle is, “there is always a solution to every problem.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/taxi-assoc-president-warns-disastrous-traffic-crisis-crippling-the-tourism-sector