Team from Saba wins DCNA’s virtual Big Live Nature Quiz | THE DAILY HERALD

The winning team of DCNA’s Big Live Nature Quiz.

SABA/BONAIRE–A youth team from Saba won Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance’s (DCNA) first-ever Big Live Nature Quiz, which was held virtually last week. A team from St. Maarten took second place, and a team from Bonaire came in third.

The winning team will soon go on a snorkelling/diving trip, while the others will receive an official T-shirt.

Billed as a fun and creative way to engage children about nature though e-learning, the quiz pitted teams of 11- to 14-year-olds from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Maarten, and St. Eustatius against each other. In total, some 23 teams competed, each having a maximum of four participants.

Participants had to answer questions on topics such as flora and fauna, ecosystems, climate adaptation and sustainability, and the Dutch Caribbean’s national parks.

“We are very proud of the kids who participated. It was great to watch the enthusiastic kids from all over the Dutch Caribbean, but most importantly, this was a great opportunity to learn about the other islands and its nature,” said event organisers Tineke van Bussel and Dahlia Hassell, both of whom work for DCNA.

DCNA’s annual Junior Ranger Exchange was cancelled this year due to COVID-19. This event brings youth from across the Dutch Caribbean to one of the islands to learn about nature and conservation.

“However, to counteract the circumstances of this year with positivity, the online Big Live Nature Quiz was created to enhance the support for nature education officers, as well as youth, while staying safely on their respective islands,” said DCNA.

DCNA hopes to make the Big Live Nature Quiz an annual event, and potentially “also for adults.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/team-from-saba-wins-dcna-s-virtual-big-live-nature-quiz