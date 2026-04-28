TEATT begins phased placement of 80 garbage bins in Philipsburg | THE DAILY HERALD

One of the garbage bins on the Boardwalk.

PHILIPSBURG–The phased placement of eighty multifunction garbage bins has begun in Philipsburg as part of ongoing efforts to improve cleanliness and enhance the experience for both residents and visitors in the capital.

The bins were procured by the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) under the 2023 capital expenditures of the national budget, forming part of the broader Beautification of Philipsburg initiative. They are being placed in high-traffic areas such as the Boardwalk, Front Street, and Back Street, where effective waste management is critical. In the initial phase, 23 multifunction bins have already been installed along the Philipsburg Boardwalk.

The rollout forms part of a coordinated approach to address ongoing cleanliness challenges, particularly in areas with heavy daily foot traffic. In response, TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten engaged Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) to support a temporary servicing arrangement during the peak cruise season, ensuring that priority locations remain properly maintained during periods of increased demand.

“Philipsburg is not only the centre of our tourism activity, but also a space used daily by residents and businesses,” Heyliger-Marten stated. “Maintaining a clean and orderly environment is essential to both the visitor experience and the quality of life for our people. This initiative reflects a structured and ongoing effort to raise that standard.”

The temporary collaboration with PSG reflects a practical public-private approach to maintaining cleanliness during peak periods. Discussions are ongoing regarding the continuation of this support, as servicing and maintenance responsibilities transition to the Ministry of Public Housing, Spacial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI.

The multifunction bins are designed to support more efficient waste management and include integrated ashtrays to reduce cigarette litter. The units also provide opportunities for future advertising, which may contribute to sustaining maintenance efforts over time.

The Minister said the placement of the bins forms part of a wider effort to revitalise Philipsburg, supported by strengthened coordination between government and private sector partners. She also called on residents and businesses to play an active role in maintaining the cleanliness of the area.

“While the public bins are intended for pedestrian use and not for the disposal of commercial waste, everyone is encouraged to use them properly, avoid littering in public spaces, and dispose of cigarette waste in the built-in ashtrays. Businesses, in particular, are reminded of their responsibility to manage and dispose of their own waste in a responsible manner and to ensure that the areas directly in front of their establishments are kept clean and free of debris throughout the day. Simple, consistent actions make a visible difference.”

TEATT will continue to coordinate with VROMI and relevant partners to ensure the full operationalisation of servicing and maintenance as the rollout progresses.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/teatt-begins-phased-placement-of-80-garbage-bins-in-philipsburg