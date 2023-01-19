TEATT minister addresses PFP’s concern about bridge | THE DAILY HERALD

TEATT Minister Arthur Lambriex.



PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Arthur Lambriex says the Simpson Bay bridge house is the focus.

Lambriex provided clarity to concerns raised recently by Party for Progress (PFP) regarding the widening of the Simpson Bay bridge, during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday.

He said that his focus was not on the widening of the bridge, but rather on the bridge house. He noted that in the recent months there have been instances of damage sustained to the bridge house due to larger ships with wider fly-bridges coming through the Simpson Bay bridge channel.

“My main concern was with that article on my first 100 days in office, is when that bridge house is re-built it is moved further back,” he added.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/teatt-minister-addresses-pfp-s-concern-about-bridge