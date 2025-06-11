TEATT Minister defends Soul Beach, MPs claim she’s being thrown under the bus | THE DAILY HERALD

TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten.





PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten addressed concerns about the Soul Beach Music Festival during the continuation of the Central Committee meeting of Parliament on the draft 2025 budget on Wednesday.

The minister, who had just returned to the island from her son’s graduation to appear in Parliament, highlighted early positive outcomes of the festival. However, opposition MPs raised questions about the event’s financial handling and transparency. Some also said the minister was being thrown under the bus by her colleague, the Minister of Finance, whom they claimed refused to answer questions about Soul Beach.

In response to National Alliance MP Egbert Doran’s enquiry about the festival’s financial return and exposure, Heyliger-Marten said that early numbers suggest the festival had exceeded initial expectations.

“Our preliminary results show very promising outcomes. Based on discussions, the festival brought in approximately 2,500 extra visitors who made positive contributions to local businesses. The current numbers should be considered provisional according to my previous statement,” she said.

She added that the Social Economic Council SER has been tasked with conducting an independent assessment of both the financial and promotional impact of the event. “The initial reports show promising results which could indicate that the festival surpassed our expectations, but we must wait for validated data before reaching final conclusions," she said.

When asked how the preliminary returns had been calculated, she explained they were based on early observations and a commonly-used formula in tourism impact assessments.

“The estimation was calculated using a basic formula commonly applied in tourism impact assessments: 2,500 visitors × average stay (5-6 nights) × average spend (~$1,500 per person) – which includes hotel accommodations, car rentals, taxis, restaurants, shopping, and tours,” she said. “This yields a projected economic injection in the millions.”

She clarified that these numbers were not sourced from the Tax Office and are not based on tax revenue data. “These are preliminary economic impact projections used to provide a sense of scale, pending more detailed analysis,” she said. “To ensure full transparency and data integrity, we have formally requested the Social Economic Council to carry out an independent evaluation.”

Heyliger-Marten also indicated that the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) had played a key role in supporting and promoting the event. “STB strategically aligned its public relations and marketing efforts with the festival’s international promotion, leveraging its networks in the U.S., Caribbean, and Canadian markets to maximise visibility and audience reach,” she said. STB also provided logistical support to the Soul Beach team while on island.

Regarding whether the event had been marketed to its full potential, Heyliger-Marten was confident that it had been done. “To be very clear: yes, I believe the festival was effectively marketed, and no, I do not believe we left potential untapped. The Soul Beach Music Festival is not a local street fair or a standard music event. It is built on a destination marketing model.”

She said the event had targeted affluent African-American professionals from major US cities, using a mix of traditional radio campaigns, digital marketing, influencer partnerships, and

on-the-ground activations. “Did everything go perfectly? Of course not. No first-time event of this magnitude does,” she said. “But the energy, the branding, the economic lift, and the buzz created abroad indicate that our investment was sound.”

In response to a question about local talent, the Minister said her team had worked to ensure that St. Maarten’s artistes and cultural identity were part of the event. “Local DJs, musicians, and performers were woven into the event experience not only at official parties and beach events, but as part of the broader cultural atmosphere,” she said.

She had introduced a Carnival-themed crossover during the White Party, marking a first for the Soul Beach Music Festival. “With my full support, host Gee Money took the mic and announced: ‘For the next 30 to 45 minutes, Soul Beach will be transformed into Soca Beach.’ This was the first time Soca was introduced at Soul Beach, and the crowd’s reaction said it all – it was electric.”

Heyliger-Marten assured Parliament that local artistes will remain part of future editions in a more prominent and structured way. “This is not just about entertainment. It’s about ownership of our narrative and showcasing the best of St. Maarten on an international stage. And that will remain the standard going forward, not the exception,” she said.

Under the bus

However, the festival's financial aspects sparked debate among MPs. United People’s (UP) MP Omar Ottley questioned the approval process for the event’s funding, suggesting a lack of consensus in the Council of Ministers.

“I say to you, Minister of TEATT – your team – no one seems to be standing with you, especially when it relates to Soul Beach,” he said. “I ask a question: if it was full, if everyone would stand with it. I see that you are confident. You said you are proud of what St. Maarten accomplished with Soul Beach. … While not against any aspect of it, I am getting the impression that something was not done right as it pertains to funds.”

National Alliance MP Egbert Doran expressed support for the festival, but raised concerns about the financial handling. "I love the idea of Soul Beach. I love the manner in which the minister is thinking of ways and means of generating funds, so I am in no way, form or fashion against Soul Beach. I went to Soul Beach and I had a good time at the Charlie Wilson show. I don’t have an issue with Soul Beach.

“I do, however, have an issue, a fundamental issue, with the way the process was handled in terms of the finances not being budgeted and every continuous law being broken after that. And to be honest, I think I would have never found myself here defending the Minister of TEATT, but I do have an issue in the fact that, in my opinion, her colleague is throwing her under the bus continuously.”

Doran expressed frustration that financial questions about Soul Beach were left unanswered, saying the Minister of Finance previously had answered on behalf of other ministers, but in this case, responsibility was shifted to TEATT. He said this showed a lack of team support for Minister Heyliger-Marten.

“They skipped at least 15 questions that MP [Ardwell] Irion asked because the Minister of TEATT has to come. And now the Minister of TEATT is here – no response was given. I find that unfortunate because indeed, as MP Ottley mentioned, if you’re part of the team, you’re part of the team and that’s not happening right now.”

