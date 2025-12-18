TEATT minister leads site visit, talks to strengthen maritime and yachting sector | THE DAILY HERALD

TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten during the site visit.

The TEATT Minister during the visit.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten has launched a renewed, action-oriented approach to strengthen the maritime and yachting industry, beginning with high-level discussions and a joint site visit to the Simpson Bay Lagoon.

The Minister convened a working session with the Shipping and Maritime Department of TEATT and the Coast Guard, followed by an on-site engagement at the Lagoon. The focus was on identifying existing challenges in the sector and outlining a clear path forward centred on coordination, enforcement, and economic opportunity.

During the site visit, the Minister gained first-hand insight into operational issues, including boat registration processes, ongoing dredging activities, approved mooring and tie-up areas, and the procedures required for the removal of abandoned or sunken vessels. The engagement marked the start of a structured series of discussions aimed at moving beyond dialogue and into execution.

The Minister stressed that understanding day-to-day realities is critical to developing effective policy. “Policy cannot live only on paper or behind a desk,” the Minister stated. “To truly support this industry, we must step into the field with the professionals who manage and protect our waters every day. Our economy runs on both land and sea, and we have a responsibility to safeguard our maritime assets while unlocking their full economic potential for the people of St. Maarten.”

The visit also strengthened inter-ministerial collaboration. Based on observations and discussions, the Minister will engage directly with the Ministry of VROMI and the Ministry of Justice to reinforce joint enforcement mechanisms, ensure aligned decision-making, and promote shared accountability. This integrated approach is aimed at addressing long-standing issues related to environmental management, vessel compliance, and public safety within the Lagoon.

The Minister said vessels currently abandoned or sunken in St. Maarten’s waters will be addressed in the coming year in close coordination with the Ministry of VROMI. Clear procedures and enforcement measures will be pursued to protect the Lagoon as a key economic and environmental asset.

The importance of the maritime and yachting sector to the national economy was underscored through reference to an Economic Impact Study conducted by the Department of ETT, SMMTA, and Port of St. Maarten. The data show that maritime activity contributes significantly to employment, visitor spending, ancillary services, and overall economic diversification, highlighting the urgency of modernizing governance and infrastructure within the sector.

While reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to supporting legitimate operators and sustainable growth, the Minister made clear that non-compliance will not be tolerated. Stronger coordination, clearer rules, and consistent enforcement were identified as central to ensuring fairness, safety, and long-term viability.

“This is about balance,” the Minister said. “We are creating space for opportunity, innovation, and growth, but we are equally clear that our waters are not unregulated. Partnership goes hand in hand with responsibility. St. Maarten’s maritime future will be built through collaboration, compliance, and decisive leadership.”

The Ministry of TEATT will continue to lead policy reform, strengthen partnerships, and ensure that St. Maarten’s maritime sector remains a pillar of economic resilience and opportunity.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/teatt-minister-leads-site-visit-talks-to-strengthen-maritime-and-yachting-sector